MRPL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29,401.49 crore, up 4.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29,401.49 crore in March 2023 up 4.16% from Rs. 28,227.78 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,907.98 crore in March 2023 down 36.57% from Rs. 3,008.18 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,576.20 crore in March 2023 up 20.51% from Rs. 2,967.50 crore in March 2022.