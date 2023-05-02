MRPL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29,401.49 crore, up 4.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29,401.49 crore in March 2023 up 4.16% from Rs. 28,227.78 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,907.98 crore in March 2023 down 36.57% from Rs. 3,008.18 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,576.20 crore in March 2023 up 20.51% from Rs. 2,967.50 crore in March 2022.

MRPL EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.89 in March 2023 from Rs. 17.16 in March 2022.

MRPL shares closed at 64.25 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.52% returns over the last 6 months and -6.88% over the last 12 months.