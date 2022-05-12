 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MRPL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28,227.78 crore, up 107.93% Y-o-Y

May 12, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 28,227.78 crore in March 2022 up 107.93% from Rs. 13,575.94 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,008.18 crore in March 2022 up 816.29% from Rs. 328.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,967.50 crore in March 2022 up 239.7% from Rs. 873.57 crore in March 2021.

MRPL EPS has increased to Rs. 17.16 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.87 in March 2021.

MRPL shares closed at 68.20 on May 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 38.06% returns over the last 6 months and 46.51% over the last 12 months.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 28,227.78 25,237.57 13,575.94
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 28,227.78 25,237.57 13,575.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 21,493.13 18,683.84 12,872.65
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.51 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -665.35 28.02 -663.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 259.27 132.45 176.19
Depreciation 220.49 212.87 218.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4,199.20 4,579.03 344.16
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,720.53 1,601.36 627.94
Other Income 26.48 52.53 27.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,747.01 1,653.89 655.57
Interest 394.04 161.28 136.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2,352.97 1,492.61 518.90
Exceptional Items -30.00 -- --
P/L Before Tax 2,322.97 1,492.61 518.90
Tax -685.21 523.63 190.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3,008.18 968.98 328.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3,008.18 968.98 328.30
Equity Share Capital 1,752.60 1,752.60 1,752.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.16 5.53 1.87
Diluted EPS 17.16 5.53 1.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.16 5.53 1.87
Diluted EPS 17.16 5.53 1.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 12, 2022 10:45 am
