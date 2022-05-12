MRPL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28,227.78 crore, up 107.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28,227.78 crore in March 2022 up 107.93% from Rs. 13,575.94 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,008.18 crore in March 2022 up 816.29% from Rs. 328.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,967.50 crore in March 2022 up 239.7% from Rs. 873.57 crore in March 2021.

MRPL EPS has increased to Rs. 17.16 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.87 in March 2021.

MRPL shares closed at 68.20 on May 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 38.06% returns over the last 6 months and 46.51% over the last 12 months.