MRPL Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13,575.94 crore, down 22.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13,575.94 crore in March 2021 down 22.62% from Rs. 17,545.07 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 328.30 crore in March 2021 up 120.56% from Rs. 1,596.44 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 873.57 crore in March 2021 up 146.19% from Rs. 1,891.41 crore in March 2020.

MRPL EPS has increased to Rs. 1.87 in March 2021 from Rs. 9.11 in March 2020.

MRPL shares closed at 51.90 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 85.69% returns over the last 6 months and 88.04% over the last 12 months.