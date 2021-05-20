MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

MRPL Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13,575.94 crore, down 22.62% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2021 / 09:31 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 13,575.94 crore in March 2021 down 22.62% from Rs. 17,545.07 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 328.30 crore in March 2021 up 120.56% from Rs. 1,596.44 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 873.57 crore in March 2021 up 146.19% from Rs. 1,891.41 crore in March 2020.

MRPL EPS has increased to Rs. 1.87 in March 2021 from Rs. 9.11 in March 2020.

Close

MRPL shares closed at 51.90 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 85.69% returns over the last 6 months and 88.04% over the last 12 months.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations13,575.947,951.5317,545.07
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations13,575.947,951.5317,545.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials12,872.657,365.3212,040.80
Purchase of Traded Goods---0.062,151.18
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-663.00-176.261,117.54
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost176.19112.42118.55
Depreciation218.00225.10196.04
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses344.16503.484,039.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax627.94-78.47-2,118.16
Other Income27.6336.6430.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax655.57-41.83-2,087.45
Interest136.6762.38186.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax518.90-104.21-2,273.83
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax518.90-104.21-2,273.83
Tax190.60-33.20-677.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities328.30-71.01-1,596.44
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period328.30-71.01-1,596.44
Equity Share Capital1,752.601,752.601,752.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.87-0.41-9.11
Diluted EPS1.87-0.41-9.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.87-0.41-9.11
Diluted EPS1.87-0.41-9.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals #MRPL #Refineries #Results
first published: May 20, 2021 09:22 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.