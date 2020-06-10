MRPL Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17,545.07 crore, up 15.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17,545.07 crore in March 2020 up 15.79% from Rs. 15,152.47 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,596.44 crore in March 2020 down 600.66% from Rs. 318.87 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1,891.41 crore in March 2020 down 324.98% from Rs. 840.72 crore in March 2019.

MRPL shares closed at 33.30 on June 09, 2020 (NSE) and has given -27.61% returns over the last 6 months and -43.99% over the last 12 months.