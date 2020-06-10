MRPL Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17,545.07 crore, up 15.79% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 17,545.07 crore in March 2020 up 15.79% from Rs. 15,152.47 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,596.44 crore in March 2020 down 600.66% from Rs. 318.87 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1,891.41 crore in March 2020 down 324.98% from Rs. 840.72 crore in March 2019.
MRPL shares closed at 33.30 on June 09, 2020 (NSE) and has given -27.61% returns over the last 6 months and -43.99% over the last 12 months.
|Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17,545.07
|16,744.59
|15,152.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17,545.07
|16,744.59
|15,152.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12,040.80
|13,669.25
|13,595.62
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2,151.18
|0.29
|526.09
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1,117.54
|-115.46
|-87.41
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|118.55
|106.43
|129.44
|Depreciation
|196.04
|195.75
|224.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4,039.12
|2,784.42
|172.61
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2,118.16
|103.91
|591.21
|Other Income
|30.71
|34.58
|24.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2,087.45
|138.49
|615.81
|Interest
|186.38
|183.46
|144.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2,273.83
|-44.97
|471.79
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-3.44
|P/L Before Tax
|-2,273.83
|-44.97
|468.35
|Tax
|-677.39
|-8.33
|149.48
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1,596.44
|-36.64
|318.87
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1,596.44
|-36.64
|318.87
|Equity Share Capital
|1,752.60
|1,752.60
|1,752.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.11
|-0.21
|1.82
|Diluted EPS
|-9.11
|-0.21
|1.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.11
|-0.21
|1.82
|Diluted EPS
|-9.11
|-0.21
|1.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 10, 2020 09:13 am