English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    MRPL Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35,915.46 crore, up 137.09% Y-o-Y

    July 29, 2022 / 09:58 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 35,915.46 crore in June 2022 up 137.09% from Rs. 15,148.36 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,707.51 crore in June 2022 up 3237.32% from Rs. 86.30 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,750.69 crore in June 2022 up 1605.81% from Rs. 278.50 crore in June 2021.

    MRPL EPS has increased to Rs. 15.45 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.49 in June 2021.

    Close

    MRPL shares closed at 74.60 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 60.43% returns over the last 6 months and 60.43% over the last 12 months.

    Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations35,915.4628,227.7815,148.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations35,915.4628,227.7815,148.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials27,226.5921,493.1311,069.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.970.51--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-864.20-665.35-685.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost175.26259.27122.10
    Depreciation295.58220.49213.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4,662.884,199.204,384.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4,418.382,720.5344.36
    Other Income36.7326.4821.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4,455.112,747.0165.40
    Interest302.16394.04198.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4,152.952,352.97-132.89
    Exceptional Items---30.00--
    P/L Before Tax4,152.952,322.97-132.89
    Tax1,445.44-685.21-46.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,707.513,008.18-86.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,707.513,008.18-86.30
    Equity Share Capital1,752.601,752.601,752.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.4517.16-0.49
    Diluted EPS15.4517.16-0.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.4517.16-0.49
    Diluted EPS15.4517.16-0.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals #MRPL #Refineries #Results
    first published: Jul 29, 2022 09:54 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.