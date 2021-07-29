MRPL Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15,148.36 crore, up 136.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15,148.36 crore in June 2021 up 136.38% from Rs. 6,408.47 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 86.30 crore in June 2021 up 83.4% from Rs. 519.86 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 278.50 crore in June 2021 up 160.24% from Rs. 462.31 crore in June 2020.

MRPL shares closed at 46.50 on July 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 29.53% returns over the last 6 months and 21.89% over the last 12 months.