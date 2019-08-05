MRPL Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 9,280.53 crore, down 31.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,280.53 crore in June 2019 down 31.55% from Rs. 13,557.80 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 500.12 crore in June 2019 down 238.17% from Rs. 361.96 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 428.30 crore in June 2019 down 149.29% from Rs. 868.86 crore in June 2018.

MRPL shares closed at 55.65 on August 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given -14.71% returns over the last 6 months and -34.26% over the last 12 months.