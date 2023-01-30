MRPL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30,966.16 crore, up 22.7% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 30,966.16 24,608.02 25,237.57 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 30,966.16 24,608.02 25,237.57 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 24,495.04 25,129.28 18,683.84 Purchase of Traded Goods 1.45 1.25 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 957.35 489.26 28.02 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 152.68 121.71 132.45 Depreciation 297.98 296.94 212.87 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 5,072.29 861.36 4,579.03 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -10.63 -2,291.78 1,601.36 Other Income 57.30 31.64 52.53 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.67 -2,260.14 1,653.89 Interest 337.66 315.47 161.28 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -290.99 -2,575.61 1,492.61 Exceptional Items 2.50 -- -- P/L Before Tax -288.49 -2,575.61 1,492.61 Tax -100.53 -786.47 523.63 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -187.96 -1,789.14 968.98 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -187.96 -1,789.14 968.98 Equity Share Capital 1,752.60 1,752.60 1,752.60 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.07 -10.21 5.53 Diluted EPS -1.07 -10.21 5.53 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.07 -10.21 5.53 Diluted EPS -1.07 -10.21 5.53 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited