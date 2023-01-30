 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MRPL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30,966.16 crore, up 22.7% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 11:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals are:Net Sales at Rs 30,966.16 crore in December 2022 up 22.7% from Rs. 25,237.57 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 187.96 crore in December 2022 down 119.4% from Rs. 968.98 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 344.65 crore in December 2022 down 81.54% from Rs. 1,866.76 crore in December 2021. MRPL shares closed at 57.85 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.19% returns over the last 6 months and 26.03% over the last 12 months.
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations30,966.1624,608.0225,237.57
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations30,966.1624,608.0225,237.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials24,495.0425,129.2818,683.84
Purchase of Traded Goods1.451.25--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks957.35489.2628.02
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost152.68121.71132.45
Depreciation297.98296.94212.87
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses5,072.29861.364,579.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.63-2,291.781,601.36
Other Income57.3031.6452.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.67-2,260.141,653.89
Interest337.66315.47161.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-290.99-2,575.611,492.61
Exceptional Items2.50----
P/L Before Tax-288.49-2,575.611,492.61
Tax-100.53-786.47523.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-187.96-1,789.14968.98
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-187.96-1,789.14968.98
Equity Share Capital1,752.601,752.601,752.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.07-10.215.53
Diluted EPS-1.07-10.215.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.07-10.215.53
Diluted EPS-1.07-10.215.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
