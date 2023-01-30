MRPL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30,966.16 crore, up 22.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals are:Net Sales at Rs 30,966.16 crore in December 2022 up 22.7% from Rs. 25,237.57 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 187.96 crore in December 2022 down 119.4% from Rs. 968.98 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 344.65 crore in December 2022 down 81.54% from Rs. 1,866.76 crore in December 2021.
|MRPL shares closed at 57.85 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.19% returns over the last 6 months and 26.03% over the last 12 months.
|Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|30,966.16
|24,608.02
|25,237.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|30,966.16
|24,608.02
|25,237.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|24,495.04
|25,129.28
|18,683.84
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.45
|1.25
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|957.35
|489.26
|28.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|152.68
|121.71
|132.45
|Depreciation
|297.98
|296.94
|212.87
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5,072.29
|861.36
|4,579.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.63
|-2,291.78
|1,601.36
|Other Income
|57.30
|31.64
|52.53
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|46.67
|-2,260.14
|1,653.89
|Interest
|337.66
|315.47
|161.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-290.99
|-2,575.61
|1,492.61
|Exceptional Items
|2.50
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-288.49
|-2,575.61
|1,492.61
|Tax
|-100.53
|-786.47
|523.63
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-187.96
|-1,789.14
|968.98
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-187.96
|-1,789.14
|968.98
|Equity Share Capital
|1,752.60
|1,752.60
|1,752.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.07
|-10.21
|5.53
|Diluted EPS
|-1.07
|-10.21
|5.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.07
|-10.21
|5.53
|Diluted EPS
|-1.07
|-10.21
|5.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited