    MRPL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30,966.16 crore, up 22.7% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 11:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals are:Net Sales at Rs 30,966.16 crore in December 2022 up 22.7% from Rs. 25,237.57 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 187.96 crore in December 2022 down 119.4% from Rs. 968.98 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 344.65 crore in December 2022 down 81.54% from Rs. 1,866.76 crore in December 2021.MRPL shares closed at 57.85 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.19% returns over the last 6 months and 26.03% over the last 12 months.
    Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations30,966.1624,608.0225,237.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations30,966.1624,608.0225,237.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials24,495.0425,129.2818,683.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.451.25--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks957.35489.2628.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost152.68121.71132.45
    Depreciation297.98296.94212.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5,072.29861.364,579.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.63-2,291.781,601.36
    Other Income57.3031.6452.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.67-2,260.141,653.89
    Interest337.66315.47161.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-290.99-2,575.611,492.61
    Exceptional Items2.50----
    P/L Before Tax-288.49-2,575.611,492.61
    Tax-100.53-786.47523.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-187.96-1,789.14968.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-187.96-1,789.14968.98
    Equity Share Capital1,752.601,752.601,752.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.07-10.215.53
    Diluted EPS-1.07-10.215.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.07-10.215.53
    Diluted EPS-1.07-10.215.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited