MRPL Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7,951.53 crore, down 52.51% Y-o-Y
February 02, 2021 / 09:30 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 7,951.53 crore in December 2020 down 52.51% from Rs. 16,744.59 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 71.01 crore in December 2020 down 93.8% from Rs. 36.64 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 183.27 crore in December 2020 down 45.17% from Rs. 334.24 crore in December 2019.
MRPL shares closed at 35.45 on February 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given -1.94% returns over the last 6 months and -19.80% over the last 12 months.
|Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7,951.53
|6,182.32
|16,744.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7,951.53
|6,182.32
|16,744.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7,365.32
|6,021.44
|13,669.25
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|-0.06
|291.67
|0.29
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-176.26
|-453.03
|-115.46
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|112.42
|111.00
|106.43
|Depreciation
|225.10
|209.80
|195.75
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|503.48
|-25.37
|2,784.42
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-78.47
|26.81
|103.91
|Other Income
|36.64
|28.76
|34.58
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-41.83
|55.57
|138.49
|Interest
|62.38
|-2.65
|183.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-104.21
|58.22
|-44.97
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-104.21
|58.22
|-44.97
|Tax
|-33.20
|22.38
|-8.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-71.01
|35.84
|-36.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-71.01
|35.84
|-36.64
|Equity Share Capital
|1,752.60
|1,752.60
|1,752.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.41
|0.20
|-0.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.41
|0.20
|-0.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.41
|0.20
|-0.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.41
|0.20
|-0.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited