MRPL Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7,951.53 crore, down 52.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7,951.53 crore in December 2020 down 52.51% from Rs. 16,744.59 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 71.01 crore in December 2020 down 93.8% from Rs. 36.64 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 183.27 crore in December 2020 down 45.17% from Rs. 334.24 crore in December 2019.

MRPL shares closed at 35.45 on February 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given -1.94% returns over the last 6 months and -19.80% over the last 12 months.