MRPL Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 17,860.57 crore, up 26.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17,860.57 crore in December 2018 up 26.66% from Rs. 14,100.98 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 267.72 crore in December 2018 down 127.6% from Rs. 969.88 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 67.97 crore in December 2018 down 103.84% from Rs. 1,768.72 crore in December 2017.

MRPL shares closed at 66.90 on February 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given -18.17% returns over the last 6 months and -41.90% over the last 12 months.