MRPL Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 17,860.57 crore, up 26.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 17,860.57 crore in December 2018 up 26.66% from Rs. 14,100.98 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 267.72 crore in December 2018 down 127.6% from Rs. 969.88 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 67.97 crore in December 2018 down 103.84% from Rs. 1,768.72 crore in December 2017.
MRPL shares closed at 66.90 on February 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given -18.17% returns over the last 6 months and -41.90% over the last 12 months.
|
|Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17,860.57
|15,491.30
|14,100.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17,860.57
|15,491.30
|14,100.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|17,116.86
|14,450.10
|12,427.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1,040.46
|31.78
|-669.47
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|105.29
|100.09
|95.13
|Depreciation
|179.07
|182.37
|171.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|-297.30
|765.01
|498.94
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-283.81
|-38.05
|1,576.57
|Other Income
|36.77
|38.13
|20.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-247.04
|0.08
|1,596.76
|Interest
|99.89
|117.29
|115.88
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-346.93
|-117.21
|1,480.88
|Exceptional Items
|-10.25
|25.08
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-357.18
|-92.13
|1,480.88
|Tax
|-89.46
|-10.97
|511.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-267.72
|-81.16
|969.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-267.72
|-81.16
|969.88
|Equity Share Capital
|1,752.60
|1,752.60
|1,752.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.53
|-0.46
|5.53
|Diluted EPS
|-1.53
|-0.46
|5.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.53
|-0.46
|5.53
|Diluted EPS
|-1.53
|-0.46
|5.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited