MRPL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24,608.02 crore, up 38.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24,608.02 crore in September 2022 up 38.9% from Rs. 17,716.58 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,779.26 crore in September 2022 down 333.81% from Rs. 410.15 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1,969.95 crore in September 2022 down 34843.39% from Rs. 5.67 crore in September 2021.

MRPL shares closed at 55.90 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.99% returns over the last 6 months and 11.69% over the last 12 months.