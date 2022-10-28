 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

MRPL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24,608.02 crore, up 38.9% Y-o-Y

Oct 28, 2022 / 11:37 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 24,608.02 crore in September 2022 up 38.9% from Rs. 17,716.58 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,779.26 crore in September 2022 down 333.81% from Rs. 410.15 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1,969.95 crore in September 2022 down 34843.39% from Rs. 5.67 crore in September 2021.

MRPL shares closed at 55.90 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.99% returns over the last 6 months and 11.69% over the last 12 months.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 24,608.02 35,915.46 17,716.58
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 24,608.02 35,915.46 17,716.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 25,129.28 27,226.59 12,579.72
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.25 0.97 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 489.26 -864.20 148.75
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 121.71 175.26 146.25
Depreciation 296.94 295.58 288.93
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 861.36 4,662.88 4,855.07
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2,291.78 4,418.38 -302.14
Other Income 24.89 36.73 18.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2,266.89 4,455.11 -283.26
Interest 315.47 302.16 267.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2,582.36 4,152.95 -550.89
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2,582.36 4,152.95 -550.89
Tax -786.47 1,445.44 -140.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1,795.89 2,707.51 -410.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1,795.89 2,707.51 -410.35
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 16.63 8.75 0.20
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1,779.26 2,716.26 -410.15
Equity Share Capital 1,752.60 1,752.60 1,752.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -10.15 15.50 -2.34
Diluted EPS -10.15 15.50 -2.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -10.25 15.50 -2.34
Diluted EPS -10.15 15.50 -2.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals #MRPL #Refineries #Results
first published: Oct 28, 2022 11:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.