MRPL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24,608.02 crore, up 38.9% Y-o-Y
October 28, 2022 / 11:37 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 24,608.02 crore in September 2022 up 38.9% from Rs. 17,716.58 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,779.26 crore in September 2022 down 333.81% from Rs. 410.15 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1,969.95 crore in September 2022 down 34843.39% from Rs. 5.67 crore in September 2021.
MRPL shares closed at 55.90 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.99% returns over the last 6 months and 11.69% over the last 12 months.
|Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|24,608.02
|35,915.46
|17,716.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|24,608.02
|35,915.46
|17,716.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|25,129.28
|27,226.59
|12,579.72
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.25
|0.97
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|489.26
|-864.20
|148.75
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|121.71
|175.26
|146.25
|Depreciation
|296.94
|295.58
|288.93
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|861.36
|4,662.88
|4,855.07
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2,291.78
|4,418.38
|-302.14
|Other Income
|24.89
|36.73
|18.88
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2,266.89
|4,455.11
|-283.26
|Interest
|315.47
|302.16
|267.63
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2,582.36
|4,152.95
|-550.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2,582.36
|4,152.95
|-550.89
|Tax
|-786.47
|1,445.44
|-140.54
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1,795.89
|2,707.51
|-410.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1,795.89
|2,707.51
|-410.35
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|16.63
|8.75
|0.20
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1,779.26
|2,716.26
|-410.15
|Equity Share Capital
|1,752.60
|1,752.60
|1,752.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.15
|15.50
|-2.34
|Diluted EPS
|-10.15
|15.50
|-2.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.25
|15.50
|-2.34
|Diluted EPS
|-10.15
|15.50
|-2.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
