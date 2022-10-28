English
    MRPL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24,608.02 crore, up 38.9% Y-o-Y

    October 28, 2022 / 11:37 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24,608.02 crore in September 2022 up 38.9% from Rs. 17,716.58 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,779.26 crore in September 2022 down 333.81% from Rs. 410.15 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1,969.95 crore in September 2022 down 34843.39% from Rs. 5.67 crore in September 2021.

    MRPL shares closed at 55.90 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.99% returns over the last 6 months and 11.69% over the last 12 months.

    Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations24,608.0235,915.4617,716.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24,608.0235,915.4617,716.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials25,129.2827,226.5912,579.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.250.97--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks489.26-864.20148.75
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost121.71175.26146.25
    Depreciation296.94295.58288.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses861.364,662.884,855.07
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2,291.784,418.38-302.14
    Other Income24.8936.7318.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2,266.894,455.11-283.26
    Interest315.47302.16267.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2,582.364,152.95-550.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2,582.364,152.95-550.89
    Tax-786.471,445.44-140.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1,795.892,707.51-410.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1,795.892,707.51-410.35
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates16.638.750.20
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1,779.262,716.26-410.15
    Equity Share Capital1,752.601,752.601,752.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-10.1515.50-2.34
    Diluted EPS-10.1515.50-2.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-10.2515.50-2.34
    Diluted EPS-10.1515.50-2.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Oct 28, 2022 11:22 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.