MRPL Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 17,716.58 crore, up 187.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17,716.58 crore in September 2021 up 187.29% from Rs. 6,166.88 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 410.15 crore in September 2021 down 467.42% from Rs. 111.63 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.67 crore in September 2021 down 98.38% from Rs. 350.03 crore in September 2020.

MRPL shares closed at 51.65 on October 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 35.21% returns over the last 6 months and 79.65% over the last 12 months.