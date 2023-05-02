 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MRPL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29,401.49 crore, up 4.16% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 11:26 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 29,401.49 crore in March 2023 up 4.16% from Rs. 28,227.78 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,913.35 crore in March 2023 down 36.4% from Rs. 3,008.43 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,576.20 crore in March 2023 up 20.66% from Rs. 2,963.75 crore in March 2022.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 29,401.49 30,966.16 28,227.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 29,401.49 30,966.16 28,227.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 20,532.66 24,495.04 21,493.13
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.60 1.45 0.51
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 697.87 957.35 -665.35
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 248.12 152.68 259.27
Depreciation 296.20 297.98 220.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4,431.09 5,072.29 4,199.20
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3,193.95 -10.63 2,720.53
Other Income 86.05 42.30 22.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3,280.00 31.67 2,743.26
Interest 329.97 337.66 394.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2,950.03 -305.99 2,349.22
Exceptional Items -- 2.50 -30.00
P/L Before Tax 2,950.03 -303.49 2,319.22
Tax 1,042.05 -100.53 -685.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,907.98 -202.96 3,004.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,907.98 -202.96 3,004.43
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 5.37 8.01 4.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1,913.35 -194.95 3,008.43
Equity Share Capital 1,752.60 1,752.60 1,752.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.92 -1.11 17.17
Diluted EPS 10.92 -1.11 17.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.92 -1.11 17.17
Diluted EPS 10.92 -1.11 17.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
