    MRPL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29,401.49 crore, up 4.16% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2023 / 11:26 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 29,401.49 crore in March 2023 up 4.16% from Rs. 28,227.78 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,913.35 crore in March 2023 down 36.4% from Rs. 3,008.43 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,576.20 crore in March 2023 up 20.66% from Rs. 2,963.75 crore in March 2022.

    MRPL EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.92 in March 2023 from Rs. 17.17 in March 2022.

    MRPL shares closed at 64.21 on April 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.11% returns over the last 6 months and -3.01% over the last 12 months.

    Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations29,401.4930,966.1628,227.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations29,401.4930,966.1628,227.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20,532.6624,495.0421,493.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.601.450.51
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks697.87957.35-665.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost248.12152.68259.27
    Depreciation296.20297.98220.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4,431.095,072.294,199.20
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,193.95-10.632,720.53
    Other Income86.0542.3022.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,280.0031.672,743.26
    Interest329.97337.66394.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2,950.03-305.992,349.22
    Exceptional Items--2.50-30.00
    P/L Before Tax2,950.03-303.492,319.22
    Tax1,042.05-100.53-685.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,907.98-202.963,004.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,907.98-202.963,004.43
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates5.378.014.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,913.35-194.953,008.43
    Equity Share Capital1,752.601,752.601,752.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.92-1.1117.17
    Diluted EPS10.92-1.1117.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.92-1.1117.17
    Diluted EPS10.92-1.1117.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 2, 2023 11:11 am