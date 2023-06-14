English
    MRPL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25,400.91 crore, up 2.41% Y-o-Y

    June 14, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 25,400.91 crore in March 2023 up 2.41% from Rs. 24,803.82 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,913.35 crore in March 2023 down 36.4% from Rs. 3,008.43 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,576.20 crore in March 2023 up 20.66% from Rs. 2,963.75 crore in March 2022.

    MRPL EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.92 in March 2023 from Rs. 17.17 in March 2022.

    MRPL shares closed at 65.60 on June 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.75% returns over the last 6 months and -41.03% over the last 12 months.

    Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations25,400.9126,557.4424,803.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations25,400.9126,557.4424,803.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20,532.6624,495.0421,493.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.601.450.51
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks697.87957.35-665.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost248.12152.68259.27
    Depreciation296.20297.98220.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses430.51663.57775.24
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,193.95-10.632,720.53
    Other Income86.0542.3022.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,280.0031.672,743.26
    Interest329.97337.66394.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2,950.03-305.992,349.22
    Exceptional Items--2.50-30.00
    P/L Before Tax2,950.03-303.492,319.22
    Tax1,042.05-100.53-685.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,907.98-202.963,004.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,907.98-202.963,004.43
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates5.378.014.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,913.35-194.953,008.43
    Equity Share Capital1,752.601,752.601,752.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.92-1.1117.17
    Diluted EPS10.92-1.1117.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.92-1.1117.17
    Diluted EPS10.92-1.1117.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

