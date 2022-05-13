MRPL Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28,227.78 crore, up 107.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28,227.78 crore in March 2022 up 107.32% from Rs. 13,615.44 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,008.43 crore in March 2022 up 1006.61% from Rs. 271.86 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,963.75 crore in March 2022 up 218.33% from Rs. 931.03 crore in March 2021.

MRPL EPS has increased to Rs. 17.17 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.55 in March 2021.

MRPL shares closed at 66.85 on May 12, 2022 (NSE)