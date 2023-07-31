MRPL Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24,832.53 crore, down 23.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24,832.53 crore in June 2023 down 23.09% from Rs. 32,289.73 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,014.79 crore in June 2023 down 62.64% from Rs. 2,716.26 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,120.12 crore in June 2023 down 55.37% from Rs. 4,750.69 crore in June 2022.

MRPL EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.79 in June 2023 from Rs. 15.50 in June 2022.

MRPL shares closed at 84.15 on July 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 46.22% returns over the last 6 months and 12.80% over the last 12 months.