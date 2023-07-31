English
    MRPL Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24,832.53 crore, down 23.09% Y-o-Y

    July 31, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24,832.53 crore in June 2023 down 23.09% from Rs. 32,289.73 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,014.79 crore in June 2023 down 62.64% from Rs. 2,716.26 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,120.12 crore in June 2023 down 55.37% from Rs. 4,750.69 crore in June 2022.

    MRPL EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.79 in June 2023 from Rs. 15.50 in June 2022.

    MRPL shares closed at 84.15 on July 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 46.22% returns over the last 6 months and 12.80% over the last 12 months.

    Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations24,832.5325,400.9132,289.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24,832.5325,400.9132,289.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials19,686.7620,532.6627,226.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.301.600.97
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1,293.61697.87-864.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost149.43248.12175.26
    Depreciation294.02296.20295.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4,220.31430.511,037.15
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,774.323,193.954,418.38
    Other Income51.7886.0536.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,826.103,280.004,455.11
    Interest267.29329.97302.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,558.812,950.034,152.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1,558.812,950.034,152.95
    Tax546.071,042.051,445.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,012.741,907.982,707.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,012.741,907.982,707.51
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.055.378.75
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,014.791,913.352,716.26
    Equity Share Capital1,752.601,752.601,752.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.7910.9215.50
    Diluted EPS5.7910.9215.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.7910.9215.50
    Diluted EPS5.7910.9215.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals #MRPL #Refineries #Results
    first published: Jul 31, 2023 09:44 am

