MRPL Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35,915.46 crore, up 137.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35,915.46 crore in June 2022 up 137.92% from Rs. 15,095.52 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,716.26 crore in June 2022 up 1285.26% from Rs. 229.17 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,750.69 crore in June 2022 up 1487.53% from Rs. 299.25 crore in June 2021.

MRPL EPS has increased to Rs. 15.50 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.31 in June 2021.

MRPL shares closed at 74.60 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 60.43% returns over the last 6 months and 60.43% over the last 12 months.