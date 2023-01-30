 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MRPL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30,966.16 crore, up 23.7% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 11:23 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals are:Net Sales at Rs 30,966.16 crore in December 2022 up 23.7% from Rs. 25,033.13 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 194.95 crore in December 2022 down 133.09% from Rs. 589.09 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 329.65 crore in December 2022 down 81.27% from Rs. 1,760.19 crore in December 2021. MRPL shares closed at 57.85 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.19% returns over the last 6 months and 26.03% over the last 12 months.
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations30,966.1624,608.0225,033.13
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations30,966.1624,608.0225,033.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials24,495.0425,129.2818,524.70
Purchase of Traded Goods1.451.25--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks957.35489.2627.14
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost152.68121.71149.95
Depreciation297.98296.94289.51
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses5,072.29861.364,614.52
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.63-2,291.781,427.31
Other Income42.3024.8943.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.67-2,266.891,470.68
Interest337.66315.47235.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-305.99-2,582.361,234.73
Exceptional Items2.50----
P/L Before Tax-303.49-2,582.361,234.73
Tax-100.53-786.47648.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-202.96-1,795.89586.37
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-202.96-1,795.89586.37
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates8.0116.632.72
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-194.95-1,779.26589.09
Equity Share Capital1,752.601,752.601,752.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.11-10.153.36
Diluted EPS-1.11-10.153.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.11-10.253.36
Diluted EPS-1.11-10.153.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

