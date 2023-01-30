MRPL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30,966.16 crore, up 23.7% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 30,966.16 24,608.02 25,033.13 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 30,966.16 24,608.02 25,033.13 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 24,495.04 25,129.28 18,524.70 Purchase of Traded Goods 1.45 1.25 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 957.35 489.26 27.14 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 152.68 121.71 149.95 Depreciation 297.98 296.94 289.51 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 5,072.29 861.36 4,614.52 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -10.63 -2,291.78 1,427.31 Other Income 42.30 24.89 43.37 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.67 -2,266.89 1,470.68 Interest 337.66 315.47 235.95 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -305.99 -2,582.36 1,234.73 Exceptional Items 2.50 -- -- P/L Before Tax -303.49 -2,582.36 1,234.73 Tax -100.53 -786.47 648.36 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -202.96 -1,795.89 586.37 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -202.96 -1,795.89 586.37 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 8.01 16.63 2.72 Net P/L After M.I & Associates -194.95 -1,779.26 589.09 Equity Share Capital 1,752.60 1,752.60 1,752.60 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.11 -10.15 3.36 Diluted EPS -1.11 -10.15 3.36 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.11 -10.25 3.36 Diluted EPS -1.11 -10.15 3.36 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited