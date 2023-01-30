English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    MRPL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30,966.16 crore, up 23.7% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 11:23 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals are:Net Sales at Rs 30,966.16 crore in December 2022 up 23.7% from Rs. 25,033.13 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 194.95 crore in December 2022 down 133.09% from Rs. 589.09 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 329.65 crore in December 2022 down 81.27% from Rs. 1,760.19 crore in December 2021.MRPL shares closed at 57.85 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.19% returns over the last 6 months and 26.03% over the last 12 months.
    Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations30,966.1624,608.0225,033.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations30,966.1624,608.0225,033.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials24,495.0425,129.2818,524.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.451.25--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks957.35489.2627.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost152.68121.71149.95
    Depreciation297.98296.94289.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5,072.29861.364,614.52
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.63-2,291.781,427.31
    Other Income42.3024.8943.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.67-2,266.891,470.68
    Interest337.66315.47235.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-305.99-2,582.361,234.73
    Exceptional Items2.50----
    P/L Before Tax-303.49-2,582.361,234.73
    Tax-100.53-786.47648.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-202.96-1,795.89586.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-202.96-1,795.89586.37
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates8.0116.632.72
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-194.95-1,779.26589.09
    Equity Share Capital1,752.601,752.601,752.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.11-10.153.36
    Diluted EPS-1.11-10.153.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.11-10.253.36
    Diluted EPS-1.11-10.153.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited