MRPL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30,966.16 crore, up 23.7% Y-o-Y
January 30, 2023 / 11:23 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals are:Net Sales at Rs 30,966.16 crore in December 2022 up 23.7% from Rs. 25,033.13 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 194.95 crore in December 2022 down 133.09% from Rs. 589.09 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 329.65 crore in December 2022 down 81.27% from Rs. 1,760.19 crore in December 2021.
|MRPL shares closed at 57.85 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.19% returns over the last 6 months and 26.03% over the last 12 months.
|Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|30,966.16
|24,608.02
|25,033.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|30,966.16
|24,608.02
|25,033.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|24,495.04
|25,129.28
|18,524.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.45
|1.25
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|957.35
|489.26
|27.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|152.68
|121.71
|149.95
|Depreciation
|297.98
|296.94
|289.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5,072.29
|861.36
|4,614.52
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.63
|-2,291.78
|1,427.31
|Other Income
|42.30
|24.89
|43.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|31.67
|-2,266.89
|1,470.68
|Interest
|337.66
|315.47
|235.95
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-305.99
|-2,582.36
|1,234.73
|Exceptional Items
|2.50
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-303.49
|-2,582.36
|1,234.73
|Tax
|-100.53
|-786.47
|648.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-202.96
|-1,795.89
|586.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-202.96
|-1,795.89
|586.37
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|8.01
|16.63
|2.72
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-194.95
|-1,779.26
|589.09
|Equity Share Capital
|1,752.60
|1,752.60
|1,752.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.11
|-10.15
|3.36
|Diluted EPS
|-1.11
|-10.15
|3.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.11
|-10.25
|3.36
|Diluted EPS
|-1.11
|-10.15
|3.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited