MRO-TEK Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.45 crore, down 32.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MRO-TEK Realty are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.45 crore in March 2022 down 32.96% from Rs. 9.61 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2022 down 23.31% from Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2022 down 13.58% from Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2021.
MRO-TEK shares closed at 62.85 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)
|
|MRO-TEK Realty
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.45
|8.56
|9.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.45
|8.56
|9.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.49
|5.67
|7.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.27
|-0.12
|-0.30
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.58
|1.65
|1.66
|Depreciation
|0.72
|0.73
|0.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.47
|0.85
|0.82
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.55
|-0.22
|-0.23
|Other Income
|0.53
|0.25
|0.72
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|0.03
|0.49
|Interest
|1.44
|1.54
|1.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.46
|-1.50
|-0.99
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.46
|-1.50
|-0.99
|Tax
|0.00
|0.22
|0.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.45
|-1.73
|-1.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.45
|-1.73
|-1.18
|Equity Share Capital
|9.34
|9.34
|9.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.78
|-0.92
|-0.63
|Diluted EPS
|-0.78
|-0.92
|-0.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.78
|-0.92
|-0.63
|Diluted EPS
|-0.78
|-0.92
|-0.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited