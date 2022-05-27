 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MRO-TEK Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.45 crore, down 32.96% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 01:40 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MRO-TEK Realty are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.45 crore in March 2022 down 32.96% from Rs. 9.61 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2022 down 23.31% from Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2022 down 13.58% from Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2021.

MRO-TEK shares closed at 62.85 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)

MRO-TEK Realty
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6.45 8.56 9.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6.45 8.56 9.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.49 5.67 7.34
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.27 -0.12 -0.30
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.58 1.65 1.66
Depreciation 0.72 0.73 0.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.47 0.85 0.82
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.55 -0.22 -0.23
Other Income 0.53 0.25 0.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.02 0.03 0.49
Interest 1.44 1.54 1.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.46 -1.50 -0.99
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.46 -1.50 -0.99
Tax 0.00 0.22 0.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.45 -1.73 -1.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.45 -1.73 -1.18
Equity Share Capital 9.34 9.34 9.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.78 -0.92 -0.63
Diluted EPS -0.78 -0.92 -0.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.78 -0.92 -0.63
Diluted EPS -0.78 -0.92 -0.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

