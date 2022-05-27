MRO-TEK Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.45 crore, down 32.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.45 crore in March 2022 down 32.96% from Rs. 9.61 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2022 down 23.31% from Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2022 down 13.58% from Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2021.

MRO-TEK shares closed at 62.85 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)