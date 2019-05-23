MRO-TEK Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.36 crore, down 72.23% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MRO-TEK Realty are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.36 crore in March 2019 down 72.23% from Rs. 19.31 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.92 crore in March 2019 down 126.38% from Rs. 11.06 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2019 down 115.42% from Rs. 11.93 crore in March 2018.
MRO-TEK shares closed at 33.95 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -23.36% returns over the last 6 months and 68.07% over the last 12 months.
Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
|
|MRO-TEK Realty
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.36
|5.94
|19.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.36
|5.94
|19.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.53
|6.87
|3.68
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.50
|-2.57
|-0.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.18
|2.14
|1.85
|Depreciation
|0.26
|0.24
|0.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.11
|1.49
|2.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.22
|-2.23
|11.52
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.43
|0.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.10
|-1.80
|11.72
|Interest
|0.72
|0.73
|0.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.82
|-2.53
|11.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.82
|-2.53
|11.12
|Tax
|0.10
|0.08
|0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.92
|-2.62
|11.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|0.00
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.92
|-2.62
|11.06
|Equity Share Capital
|9.34
|9.34
|9.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|-5.69
|-2.78
|4.15
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.56
|-1.40
|5.92
|Diluted EPS
|-1.56
|-1.40
|5.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.56
|-1.40
|5.92
|Diluted EPS
|-1.56
|-1.40
|5.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited