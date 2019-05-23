MRO-TEK Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.36 crore, down 72.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.36 crore in March 2019 down 72.23% from Rs. 19.31 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.92 crore in March 2019 down 126.38% from Rs. 11.06 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2019 down 115.42% from Rs. 11.93 crore in March 2018.

MRO-TEK shares closed at 33.95 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -23.36% returns over the last 6 months and 68.07% over the last 12 months.