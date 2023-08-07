English
    MRO-TEK Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.27 crore, down 30.83% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MRO-TEK Realty are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.27 crore in June 2023 down 30.83% from Rs. 9.06 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.23 crore in June 2023 up 4.01% from Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2023 up 67.14% from Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2022.

    MRO-TEK shares closed at 58.70 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.85% returns over the last 6 months and -2.33% over the last 12 months.

    MRO-TEK Realty
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.278.089.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.278.089.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.783.842.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.520.040.38
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.130.812.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.491.181.30
    Depreciation0.600.580.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.512.141.96
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.23-0.51-0.32
    Other Income0.340.410.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.57-0.10-0.03
    Interest1.951.931.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.39-2.03-1.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.39-2.03-1.56
    Tax-0.16-1.34-0.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.23-0.69-1.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.23-0.69-1.28
    Equity Share Capital9.349.349.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves--56.52--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.66-0.37-0.69
    Diluted EPS-0.66-0.37-0.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.66-0.37-0.69
    Diluted EPS-0.66-0.37-0.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:22 am

