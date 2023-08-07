MRO-TEK Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.27 crore, down 30.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.27 crore in June 2023 down 30.83% from Rs. 9.06 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.23 crore in June 2023 up 4.01% from Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2023 up 67.14% from Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2022.

MRO-TEK shares closed at 58.70 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.85% returns over the last 6 months and -2.33% over the last 12 months.