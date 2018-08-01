MRO-TEK standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 4.87 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 4.87 19.31 4.99 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 4.87 19.31 4.99 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 3.74 3.68 1.79 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.03 -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.60 -0.09 1.48 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.99 1.85 0.52 Depreciation 0.22 0.21 0.20 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.33 2.13 1.94 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.83 11.52 -0.94 Other Income 0.07 0.20 0.09 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.77 11.72 -0.85 Interest 0.47 0.60 0.57 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.23 11.12 -1.42 Exceptional Items -- -- 1.11 P/L Before Tax -2.23 11.12 -0.30 Tax -0.20 0.06 -0.02 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.03 11.06 -0.29 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -0.84 -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.87 11.06 -0.29 Equity Share Capital 9.34 9.34 9.34 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 1.29 4.15 -3.41 Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.54 5.92 -0.15 Diluted EPS -1.54 5.92 -0.15 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.54 5.92 -0.15 Diluted EPS -1.54 5.92 -0.15 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited