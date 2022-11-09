MRF Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,719.00 crore, up 18.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,719.00 crore in September 2022 up 18.37% from Rs. 4,831.65 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 123.99 crore in September 2022 down 32.39% from Rs. 183.38 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 543.71 crore in September 2022 down 9.52% from Rs. 600.91 crore in September 2021.

MRF EPS has decreased to Rs. 292.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 432.39 in September 2021.

MRF shares closed at 94,917.70 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 38.41% returns over the last 6 months and 18.86% over the last 12 months.