MRF Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,719.00 crore, up 18.37% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MRF are:

Net Sales at Rs 5,719.00 crore in September 2022 up 18.37% from Rs. 4,831.65 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 123.99 crore in September 2022 down 32.39% from Rs. 183.38 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 543.71 crore in September 2022 down 9.52% from Rs. 600.91 crore in September 2021.

MRF EPS has decreased to Rs. 292.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 432.39 in September 2021.

MRF shares closed at 94,917.70 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 38.41% returns over the last 6 months and 18.86% over the last 12 months.

MRF
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5,719.00 5,598.92 4,831.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5,719.00 5,598.92 4,831.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4,112.98 4,043.31 3,804.67
Purchase of Traded Goods 11.43 12.61 0.94
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -102.08 -218.13 -688.35
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 391.35 365.09 378.05
Depreciation 308.31 296.92 295.83
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 837.96 917.77 824.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 159.05 181.35 216.42
Other Income 76.35 34.08 88.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 235.40 215.43 305.08
Interest 70.41 63.54 56.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 164.99 151.89 248.53
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 164.99 151.89 248.53
Tax 41.00 39.53 65.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 123.99 112.36 183.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 123.99 112.36 183.38
Equity Share Capital 4.24 4.24 4.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 292.33 264.94 432.39
Diluted EPS 292.33 264.94 432.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 292.33 264.94 432.39
Diluted EPS 292.33 264.94 432.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:05 am
