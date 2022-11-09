English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live on 11th Nov at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    MRF Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,719.00 crore, up 18.37% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:20 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MRF are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5,719.00 crore in September 2022 up 18.37% from Rs. 4,831.65 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 123.99 crore in September 2022 down 32.39% from Rs. 183.38 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 543.71 crore in September 2022 down 9.52% from Rs. 600.91 crore in September 2021.

    MRF EPS has decreased to Rs. 292.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 432.39 in September 2021.

    Close

    MRF shares closed at 94,917.70 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 38.41% returns over the last 6 months and 18.86% over the last 12 months.

    MRF
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5,719.005,598.924,831.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5,719.005,598.924,831.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4,112.984,043.313,804.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods11.4312.610.94
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-102.08-218.13-688.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost391.35365.09378.05
    Depreciation308.31296.92295.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses837.96917.77824.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax159.05181.35216.42
    Other Income76.3534.0888.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax235.40215.43305.08
    Interest70.4163.5456.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax164.99151.89248.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax164.99151.89248.53
    Tax41.0039.5365.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities123.99112.36183.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period123.99112.36183.38
    Equity Share Capital4.244.244.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS292.33264.94432.39
    Diluted EPS292.33264.94432.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS292.33264.94432.39
    Diluted EPS292.33264.94432.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #MRF #Results #tyres
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:05 am