MRF Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5,725.39 crore, up 10.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MRF are:Net Sales at Rs 5,725.39 crore in March 2023 up 10.1% from Rs. 5,200.29 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 410.66 crore in March 2023 up 161.93% from Rs. 156.78 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 910.89 crore in March 2023 up 53.75% from Rs. 592.44 crore in March 2022.
MRF EPS has increased to Rs. 968.29 in March 2023 from Rs. 369.66 in March 2022.
|MRF shares closed at 93,559.80 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.69% returns over the last 6 months and 29.35% over the last 12 months.
|MRF
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5,725.39
|5,534.92
|5,200.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5,725.39
|5,534.92
|5,200.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3,619.85
|3,750.76
|3,244.28
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|8.81
|2.38
|6.26
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-22.70
|3.28
|278.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|400.95
|401.48
|367.00
|Depreciation
|328.46
|314.91
|310.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|875.39
|828.42
|777.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|514.63
|233.69
|217.28
|Other Income
|67.80
|69.98
|64.91
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|582.43
|303.67
|282.19
|Interest
|83.94
|80.17
|65.63
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|498.49
|223.50
|216.56
|Exceptional Items
|80.33
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|578.82
|223.50
|216.56
|Tax
|168.16
|54.28
|59.78
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|410.66
|169.22
|156.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|410.66
|169.22
|156.78
|Equity Share Capital
|4.24
|4.24
|4.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|968.29
|399.00
|369.66
|Diluted EPS
|778.88
|399.00
|369.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|968.29
|399.00
|369.66
|Diluted EPS
|778.88
|399.00
|369.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited