MRF Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5,725.39 crore, up 10.1% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 5,725.39 5,534.92 5,200.29 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 5,725.39 5,534.92 5,200.29 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 3,619.85 3,750.76 3,244.28 Purchase of Traded Goods 8.81 2.38 6.26 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -22.70 3.28 278.12 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 400.95 401.48 367.00 Depreciation 328.46 314.91 310.25 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 875.39 828.42 777.10 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 514.63 233.69 217.28 Other Income 67.80 69.98 64.91 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 582.43 303.67 282.19 Interest 83.94 80.17 65.63 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 498.49 223.50 216.56 Exceptional Items 80.33 -- -- P/L Before Tax 578.82 223.50 216.56 Tax 168.16 54.28 59.78 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 410.66 169.22 156.78 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 410.66 169.22 156.78 Equity Share Capital 4.24 4.24 4.24 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 968.29 399.00 369.66 Diluted EPS 778.88 399.00 369.66 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 968.29 399.00 369.66 Diluted EPS 778.88 399.00 369.66 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited