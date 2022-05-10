 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

MRF Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,200.29 crore, up 9.76% Y-o-Y

May 10, 2022 / 05:12 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MRF are:

Net Sales at Rs 5,200.29 crore in March 2022 up 9.76% from Rs. 4,737.68 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 156.78 crore in March 2022 down 50.58% from Rs. 317.26 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 592.44 crore in March 2022 down 26.14% from Rs. 802.10 crore in March 2021.

MRF EPS has decreased to Rs. 369.66 in March 2022 from Rs. 748.05 in March 2021.

MRF shares closed at 68,578.00 on May 09, 2022 (NSE)

MRF
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5,200.29 4,829.85 4,737.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5,200.29 4,829.85 4,737.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3,244.28 2,989.14 2,874.71
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.26 4.68 7.17
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 278.12 223.91 32.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 367.00 372.46 352.08
Depreciation 310.25 294.59 296.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 777.10 754.00 726.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 217.28 191.07 448.60
Other Income 64.91 68.99 56.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 282.19 260.06 505.13
Interest 65.63 62.77 74.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 216.56 197.29 430.62
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 216.56 197.29 430.62
Tax 59.78 51.44 113.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 156.78 145.85 317.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 156.78 145.85 317.26
Equity Share Capital 4.24 4.24 4.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 369.66 343.89 748.05
Diluted EPS 369.66 343.89 748.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 369.66 343.89 748.05
Diluted EPS 369.66 343.89 748.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #MRF #Results #tyres
first published: May 10, 2022 05:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.