MRF Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4,737.68 crore, up 30.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,737.68 crore in March 2021 up 30.69% from Rs. 3,625.18 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 317.26 crore in March 2021 down 52.61% from Rs. 669.47 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 802.10 crore in March 2021 up 27.84% from Rs. 627.41 crore in March 2020.

MRF EPS has decreased to Rs. 748.05 in March 2021 from Rs. 1,578.51 in March 2020.

MRF shares closed at 84,918.70 on June 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 6.78% returns over the last 6 months and 32.18% over the last 12 months.