MRF Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,625.18 crore, down 11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,625.18 crore in March 2020 down 11% from Rs. 4,073.45 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 669.47 crore in March 2020 up 127.84% from Rs. 293.83 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 627.41 crore in March 2020 down 7.83% from Rs. 680.70 crore in March 2019.

MRF EPS has increased to Rs. 1,578.51 in March 2020 from Rs. 692.82 in March 2019.

MRF shares closed at 65,196.90 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -1.59% returns over the last 6 months and 14.87% over the last 12 months.