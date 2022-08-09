 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

MRF Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,598.92 crore, up 35.64% Y-o-Y

Aug 09, 2022 / 02:40 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MRF are:

Net Sales at Rs 5,598.92 crore in June 2022 up 35.64% from Rs. 4,127.72 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.36 crore in June 2022 down 30.35% from Rs. 161.33 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 512.35 crore in June 2022 down 11.6% from Rs. 579.58 crore in June 2021.

MRF EPS has decreased to Rs. 264.94 in June 2022 from Rs. 380.39 in June 2021.

MRF shares closed at 88,895.45 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 28.04% returns over the last 6 months and 11.05% over the last 12 months.

MRF
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5,598.92 5,200.29 4,127.72
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5,598.92 5,200.29 4,127.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4,043.31 3,244.28 3,216.36
Purchase of Traded Goods 12.61 6.26 5.13
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -218.13 278.12 -658.60
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 365.09 367.00 354.43
Depreciation 296.92 310.25 300.74
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 917.77 777.10 723.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 181.35 217.28 186.48
Other Income 34.08 64.91 92.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 215.43 282.19 278.84
Interest 63.54 65.63 62.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 151.89 216.56 216.78
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 151.89 216.56 216.78
Tax 39.53 59.78 55.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 112.36 156.78 161.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 112.36 156.78 161.33
Equity Share Capital 4.24 4.24 4.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 264.94 369.66 380.39
Diluted EPS 264.94 369.66 380.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 264.94 369.66 380.39
Diluted EPS 264.94 369.66 380.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #MRF #Results #tyres
first published: Aug 9, 2022 02:33 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.