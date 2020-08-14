MRF Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,430.57 crore, down 44.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,430.57 crore in June 2020 down 44.88% from Rs. 4,409.50 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.05 crore in June 2020 down 93.65% from Rs. 268.52 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 374.55 crore in June 2020 down 47.08% from Rs. 707.70 crore in June 2019.

MRF EPS has decreased to Rs. 40.21 in June 2020 from Rs. 633.13 in June 2019.

MRF shares closed at 63,976.50 on August 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given -10.55% returns over the last 6 months and 12.76% over the last 12 months.