MRF Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,534.92 crore, up 14.6% Y-o-Y

Mar 14, 2023 / 11:22 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MRF are:

Net Sales at Rs 5,534.92 crore in December 2022 up 14.6% from Rs. 4,829.85 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 169.22 crore in December 2022 up 16.02% from Rs. 145.85 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 618.58 crore in December 2022 up 11.53% from Rs. 554.65 crore in December 2021.

MRF
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5,534.92 5,719.00 4,829.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5,534.92 5,719.00 4,829.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3,750.76 4,112.98 2,989.14
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.38 11.43 4.68
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.28 -102.08 223.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 401.48 391.35 372.46
Depreciation 314.91 308.31 294.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 828.42 837.96 754.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 233.69 159.05 191.07
Other Income 69.98 76.35 68.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 303.67 235.40 260.06
Interest 80.17 70.41 62.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 223.50 164.99 197.29
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 223.50 164.99 197.29
Tax 54.28 41.00 51.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 169.22 123.99 145.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 169.22 123.99 145.85
Equity Share Capital 4.24 4.24 4.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 399.00 292.33 343.89
Diluted EPS 399.00 292.33 343.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 399.00 292.33 343.89
Diluted EPS 399.00 292.33 343.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
