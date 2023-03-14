MRF Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,534.92 crore, up 14.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,534.92 crore in December 2022 up 14.6% from Rs. 4,829.85 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 169.22 crore in December 2022 up 16.02% from Rs. 145.85 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 618.58 crore in December 2022 up 11.53% from Rs. 554.65 crore in December 2021.

MRF EPS has increased to Rs. 399.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 343.89 in December 2021.

MRF shares closed at 83,077.15 on March 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.86% returns over the last 6 months and 21.75% over the last 12 months.