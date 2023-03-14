English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Exclusive for Pro! Decnoch - Conference On Noiseless Charts & Options Strategies.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    MRF Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,534.92 crore, up 14.6% Y-o-Y

    March 14, 2023 / 11:22 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MRF are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5,534.92 crore in December 2022 up 14.6% from Rs. 4,829.85 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 169.22 crore in December 2022 up 16.02% from Rs. 145.85 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 618.58 crore in December 2022 up 11.53% from Rs. 554.65 crore in December 2021.

    MRF EPS has increased to Rs. 399.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 343.89 in December 2021.

    MRF shares closed at 83,077.15 on March 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.86% returns over the last 6 months and 21.75% over the last 12 months.

    MRF
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5,534.925,719.004,829.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5,534.925,719.004,829.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3,750.764,112.982,989.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.3811.434.68
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.28-102.08223.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost401.48391.35372.46
    Depreciation314.91308.31294.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses828.42837.96754.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax233.69159.05191.07
    Other Income69.9876.3568.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax303.67235.40260.06
    Interest80.1770.4162.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax223.50164.99197.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax223.50164.99197.29
    Tax54.2841.0051.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities169.22123.99145.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period169.22123.99145.85
    Equity Share Capital4.244.244.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS399.00292.33343.89
    Diluted EPS399.00292.33343.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS399.00292.33343.89
    Diluted EPS399.00292.33343.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #MRF #Results #tyres
    first published: Mar 14, 2023 10:33 am