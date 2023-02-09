MRF Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,534.92 crore, up 14.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,534.92 crore in December 2022 up 14.6% from Rs. 4,829.85 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 169.22 crore in December 2022 up 16.02% from Rs. 145.85 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 618.58 crore in December 2022 up 11.53% from Rs. 554.65 crore in December 2021.