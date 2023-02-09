English
    MRF Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,534.92 crore, up 14.6% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 05:35 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MRF are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5,534.92 crore in December 2022 up 14.6% from Rs. 4,829.85 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 169.22 crore in December 2022 up 16.02% from Rs. 145.85 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 618.58 crore in December 2022 up 11.53% from Rs. 554.65 crore in December 2021.

    MRF
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5,534.925,719.004,829.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5,534.925,719.004,829.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3,750.764,112.982,989.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.3811.434.68
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.28-102.08223.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost401.48391.35372.46
    Depreciation314.91308.31294.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses828.42837.96754.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax233.69159.05191.07
    Other Income69.9876.3568.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax303.67235.40260.06
    Interest80.1770.4162.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax223.50164.99197.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax223.50164.99197.29
    Tax54.2841.0051.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities169.22123.99145.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period169.22123.99145.85
    Equity Share Capital4.244.244.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS399.00292.33343.89
    Diluted EPS399.00292.33343.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS399.00292.33343.89
    Diluted EPS399.00292.33343.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
