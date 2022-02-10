MRF Q3 results | Profit plunges 71% to Rs 149.4 crore

MRF

Tyre manufacturer MRF on February 10 reported a massive 71 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit for the quarter ended December 2021 as the operating performance was weak.

Profit dropped to Rs 149.39 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 520.54 crore recorded in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Consolidated revenue from operations grew by 6 percent to Rs 4,920.13 crore in December 2021 quarter, up from Rs 4,641.60 crore reported in the same period last fiscal, said the company in its BSE filing.

On the operating front, its EBITDA fell 49.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 492.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2021, as operating expenses increased by 19.2 percent to Rs 4,787.33 crore in the same period. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

EBITDA margin contracted to 10.02 percent in Q3FY22, down from 21 percent reported in the year-ago period.

The stock corrected moderately by half a percent to trade at Rs 70,009.65 on the BSE, at 2.08 pm. The concerns seem to have been priced in as the stock has slipped 18 percent in last four months.

MRF said it has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share and fixed February 18 as the record date for the payment.

"The board of directors approved the re-appointment of Rahul Mammen Mappillai as Managing Director of the company for a period of 5 years with effect, subject to the approval of the shareholders," it added.