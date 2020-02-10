MRF Q3 net dips 17% to Rs 241 cr

Tyre major MRF Ltd on Monday reported a 17.02 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 241.32 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 290.83 crore in the October-December period of 2018-19.

Total income declined to 4,149.76 crore as against Rs 4,221.45 crore in the year-ago period, MRF Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Its board has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 3 per share (30 per cent) for the financial year ending March 31, 2020.

The tyre maker said it has fixed February 21, 2020, as the record date for the purpose of dividend payment which will be paid on or after March3, 2020, it added.

Shares of MRF on Monday ended 3.58 per cent higher at Rs 73,363.25 apiece on the BSE.