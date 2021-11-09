MARKET NEWS

MRF Q2 profit dips 54% to Rs 189 crore, announces Rs 3/share interim dividend

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 4,907.81 crore in the second quarter as compared with Rs 4,244.43 crore in the year-ago period, MRF said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
November 09, 2021 / 04:15 PM IST
Tyre maker MRF on Tuesday reported 53.99 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 189.06 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 410.92 crore in July-September period of the previous fiscal year.

The company said its board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share (30 per cent) for the financial year ending March 31, 2022.

The interim dividend will be paid on or after December 3, 2021, it added.

The company's shares were trading 1.79 per cent down at Rs 78,427.25 apiece on the BSE.
PTI
Tags: #Business #MRF #Results
first published: Nov 9, 2021 04:15 pm

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

