MRF Q2 net down 18% at Rs 229cr

Tyre major MRF on Friday reported 17.73 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 228.96 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The company had posted a profit of Rs 278.29 crore for the year-ago period, MRF said in a regulatory filing.
Revenue from operations stood at Rs 4,007.63 crore as against Rs 3,946.77 crore in the same period a year ago, a growth of 1.57 percent.
Total expenses during the second quarter were higher at Rs 3,760.80 core as compared to Rs 3,649.87 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
The company's board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share for the financial year ending March 31, 2020.