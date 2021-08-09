MARKET NEWS

English
MRF posts over 12-fold increase in net profit at Rs 166 crore in Q1

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 13 crore in the April-June quarter of last fiscal.

PTI
August 09, 2021 / 02:38 PM IST
Tyre major MRF on Monday posted over 12-fold increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 166 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 4,184 crore for the first quarter as against Rs 2,461 crore in the Q1 of 2020-21, MRF said in a regulatory filing.

MRF shares were trading 3.16 percent up at Rs 82,020.25 apiece on BSE.
Tags: #earnings #MRF #net profit #Q1 #Results
first published: Aug 9, 2021 02:40 pm

