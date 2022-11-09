English
    MRF Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,826.30 crore, up 18.71% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MRF are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5,826.30 crore in September 2022 up 18.71% from Rs. 4,907.81 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 129.86 crore in September 2022 down 31.31% from Rs. 189.06 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 557.65 crore in September 2022 down 8.57% from Rs. 609.90 crore in September 2021.

    MRF EPS has decreased to Rs. 306.19 in September 2022 from Rs. 445.77 in September 2021.

    MRF shares closed at 94,900.10 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 38.38% returns over the last 6 months and 18.71% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5,826.305,695.934,907.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5,826.305,695.934,907.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4,161.184,114.063,839.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods11.6412.331.14
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-95.30-240.63-690.84
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost400.25373.59386.05
    Depreciation309.48298.08296.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses867.96943.18851.16
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax171.09195.32224.43
    Other Income77.0834.4488.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax248.17229.76313.25
    Interest74.6166.0258.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax173.56163.74255.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax173.56163.74255.21
    Tax43.7040.1466.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities129.86123.60189.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period129.86123.60189.06
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates129.86123.60189.06
    Equity Share Capital4.244.244.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS306.19291.44445.77
    Diluted EPS306.19291.44445.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS306.19291.44445.77
    Diluted EPS306.19291.44445.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

