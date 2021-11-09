MRF Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4,907.81 crore, up 15.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,907.81 crore in September 2021 up 15.63% from Rs. 4,244.43 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 189.06 crore in September 2021 down 53.99% from Rs. 410.92 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 609.90 crore in September 2021 down 33.08% from Rs. 911.38 crore in September 2020.

MRF EPS has decreased to Rs. 445.77 in September 2021 from Rs. 1,000.63 in September 2020.

MRF shares closed at 79,942.25 on November 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 2.01% returns over the last 6 months and 14.46% over the last 12 months.