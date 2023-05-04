MRF Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5,841.72 crore, up 10.12% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 5,841.72 5,644.55 5,304.82 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 5,841.72 5,644.55 5,304.82 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 3,680.86 3,794.99 3,293.14 Purchase of Traded Goods 8.77 2.66 6.27 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -28.15 17.17 285.18 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 410.22 411.32 373.00 Depreciation 329.64 315.85 310.77 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 916.46 856.82 807.03 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 523.92 245.74 229.43 Other Income 69.79 71.36 66.01 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 593.71 317.10 295.44 Interest 92.46 85.91 67.40 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 501.25 231.19 228.04 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 501.25 231.19 228.04 Tax 160.58 56.36 62.83 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 340.67 174.83 165.21 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 340.67 174.83 165.21 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 340.67 174.83 165.21 Equity Share Capital 4.24 4.24 4.24 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 803.26 412.21 389.55 Diluted EPS 803.26 412.21 389.55 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 803.26 412.21 389.55 Diluted EPS 803.26 412.21 389.55 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited