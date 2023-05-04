English
    MRF Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5,841.72 crore, up 10.12% Y-o-Y

    May 04, 2023 / 10:33 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MRF are:Net Sales at Rs 5,841.72 crore in March 2023 up 10.12% from Rs. 5,304.82 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 340.67 crore in March 2023 up 106.2% from Rs. 165.21 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 923.35 crore in March 2023 up 52.32% from Rs. 606.21 crore in March 2022.
    MRF EPS has increased to Rs. 803.26 in March 2023 from Rs. 389.55 in March 2022.MRF shares closed at 93,559.80 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.69% returns over the last 6 months and 29.35% over the last 12 months.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5,841.725,644.555,304.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5,841.725,644.555,304.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3,680.863,794.993,293.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.772.666.27
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-28.1517.17285.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost410.22411.32373.00
    Depreciation329.64315.85310.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses916.46856.82807.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax523.92245.74229.43
    Other Income69.7971.3666.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax593.71317.10295.44
    Interest92.4685.9167.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax501.25231.19228.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax501.25231.19228.04
    Tax160.5856.3662.83
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities340.67174.83165.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period340.67174.83165.21
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates340.67174.83165.21
    Equity Share Capital4.244.244.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS803.26412.21389.55
    Diluted EPS803.26412.21389.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS803.26412.21389.55
    Diluted EPS803.26412.21389.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 4, 2023 10:22 am