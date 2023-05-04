MRF Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5,841.72 crore, up 10.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MRF are:Net Sales at Rs 5,841.72 crore in March 2023 up 10.12% from Rs. 5,304.82 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 340.67 crore in March 2023 up 106.2% from Rs. 165.21 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 923.35 crore in March 2023 up 52.32% from Rs. 606.21 crore in March 2022.
MRF EPS has increased to Rs. 803.26 in March 2023 from Rs. 389.55 in March 2022.
|MRF shares closed at 93,559.80 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.69% returns over the last 6 months and 29.35% over the last 12 months.
|MRF
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5,841.72
|5,644.55
|5,304.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5,841.72
|5,644.55
|5,304.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3,680.86
|3,794.99
|3,293.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|8.77
|2.66
|6.27
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-28.15
|17.17
|285.18
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|410.22
|411.32
|373.00
|Depreciation
|329.64
|315.85
|310.77
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|916.46
|856.82
|807.03
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|523.92
|245.74
|229.43
|Other Income
|69.79
|71.36
|66.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|593.71
|317.10
|295.44
|Interest
|92.46
|85.91
|67.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|501.25
|231.19
|228.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|501.25
|231.19
|228.04
|Tax
|160.58
|56.36
|62.83
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|340.67
|174.83
|165.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|340.67
|174.83
|165.21
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|340.67
|174.83
|165.21
|Equity Share Capital
|4.24
|4.24
|4.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|803.26
|412.21
|389.55
|Diluted EPS
|803.26
|412.21
|389.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|803.26
|412.21
|389.55
|Diluted EPS
|803.26
|412.21
|389.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
