MRF Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,304.82 crore, up 10.14% Y-o-Y

May 10, 2022 / 05:11 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MRF are:

Net Sales at Rs 5,304.82 crore in March 2022 up 10.14% from Rs. 4,816.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 165.21 crore in March 2022 down 50.26% from Rs. 332.15 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 606.21 crore in March 2022 down 26.45% from Rs. 824.16 crore in March 2021.

MRF EPS has decreased to Rs. 389.55 in March 2022 from Rs. 783.16 in March 2021.

MRF shares closed at 68,578.00 on May 09, 2022 (NSE)

MRF
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5,304.82 4,920.13 4,816.46
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5,304.82 4,920.13 4,816.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3,293.14 3,035.65 2,915.19
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.27 4.96 7.43
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 285.18 221.36 20.23
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 373.00 380.92 358.45
Depreciation 310.77 295.71 298.41
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 807.03 784.26 748.74
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 229.43 197.27 468.01
Other Income 66.01 69.54 57.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 295.44 266.81 525.75
Interest 67.40 64.47 76.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 228.04 202.34 448.99
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 228.04 202.34 448.99
Tax 62.83 52.95 116.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 165.21 149.39 332.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 165.21 149.39 332.15
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 165.21 149.39 332.15
Equity Share Capital 4.24 4.24 4.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 389.55 352.24 783.16
Diluted EPS 389.55 352.24 783.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 389.55 352.24 783.16
Diluted EPS 389.55 352.24 783.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #MRF #Results #tyres
first published: May 10, 2022 05:00 pm
